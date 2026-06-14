Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Infusive Asset Management Inc.

Infusive Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,570 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 14,947 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.9% of Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Infusive Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The stock's 50 day moving average is $130.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.93. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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