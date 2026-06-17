Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Maytus Capital Management LLC

Maytus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 34,594 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 1.4% of Maytus Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,565,000. Great Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,207,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 54,235 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,384 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $98,906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,232 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $21,266,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

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Key Stories Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average of $143.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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