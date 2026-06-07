Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 98.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 45,683 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Alibaba Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Freedom Capital raised Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $120.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $290.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $130.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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