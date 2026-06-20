Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,077 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 65,478 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $95,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $107.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $192.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $128.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.22.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Argus upgraded Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

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About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

Further Reading

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