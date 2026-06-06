Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,106,500 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 4.0%

Alibaba Group stock opened at $120.92 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67. The company has a market cap of $290.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 72.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BABA

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Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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