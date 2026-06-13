Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,750,996 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,011,265 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.24% of Alibaba Group worth $842,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $112.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $270.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is 16.91%.

Key Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Argus raised shares of Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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