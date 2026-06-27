Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Shares Sold by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,003 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 21,492 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.10. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $91.99 and a 1 year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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