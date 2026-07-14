Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Stake Decreased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 92.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,843 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 225,197 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after acquiring an additional 466,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $782,135,000 after buying an additional 42,297 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,477,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,206,634 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $276,844,000 after buying an additional 86,613 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alibaba Group Stock Up 0.0%

BABA stock opened at $112.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $91.99 and a 12 month high of $192.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Siying Yu sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $81,941.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 607,234 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,531.40. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Hong Xu sold 175,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $2,126,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 280,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,408,026.40. This trade represents a 38.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 920,303 shares of company stock worth $70,796,370. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. DZ Bank downgraded Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $207.00 to $178.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.90.

Read Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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