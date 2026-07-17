Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 98,468 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,655,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 98,468 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of Citigroup worth $190,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company's stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. CFO Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. CFO Capital Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.67.

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Citigroup Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE C opened at $131.61 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $23.74 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

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Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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