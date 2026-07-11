AlpenGlobal Capital LLC Makes New $4.03 Million Investment in Ferrari N.V. $RACE

AlpenGlobal Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,028,000. Ferrari accounts for about 2.6% of AlpenGlobal Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,008 shares of the company's stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 104 shares of the company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company's stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enhancing Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Enhancing Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company's stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

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Key Headlines Impacting Ferrari

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferrari this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $483.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferrari from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Ferrari from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $438.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $471.97.

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Ferrari Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $376.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.92. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $312.51 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V. NYSE: RACE is an Italian luxury sports car manufacturer best known for designing, engineering and selling high-performance automobiles under the Ferrari marque. The company's core business centers on the development and manufacture of premium sports cars and limited-series models, complemented by personalization and bespoke engineering services for high-net-worth clients. Ferrari also generates revenue from brand licensing, the sale of spare parts and accessories, aftersales services, and curated client experiences such as driving programs and factory visits.

Founded from the automotive activities of Enzo Ferrari, the first cars bearing the Ferrari name emerged in the late 1940s; the brand has since built a reputation for performance, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

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