Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL is Adalta Capital Management LLC's 3rd Largest Position

Adalta Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,419 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 4,830 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.3% of Adalta Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,534,239,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 855.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 14,525,280 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $4,546,413,000 after buying an additional 13,004,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,969,322 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $165,567,398,000 after buying an additional 12,531,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,910,542,000 after buying an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,291,926 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,671,986,000 after buying an additional 9,259,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CICC Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $388.00 to $407.91 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $405.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $420.00 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $419.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $26,298,044.10. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $387,061.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at $545,941.03. This represents a 41.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 600,547 shares of company stock valued at $16,255,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.61% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $362.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business's fifty day moving average price is $356.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.67 and a 12 month high of $408.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $6.22. Alphabet had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 54.77%.The business had revenue of $119.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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