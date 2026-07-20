AlTi Global Inc. Sells 17,307 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

AlTi Global Inc. lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,345 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 17,307 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 0.5% of AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. AlTi Global Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $24,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.24.

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Insider Activity

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth.

Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. PLD Q2 Earnings Call Shows Growth Across Logistics, Data Centers

Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Prologis: AI Creates An Opportunity, But The Price Is High

Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns could create some near-term pressure as investors weigh whether the recent rally has already priced in much of the earnings upgrade and AI-related optimism.

Prologis Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:PLD opened at $149.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $139.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.97. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $153.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 45.79%.The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Prologis's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is 95.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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