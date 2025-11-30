Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,996 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.7% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $442,481,000 after acquiring an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $2,153,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a "negative" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.78.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,360,613.70. This trade represents a 73.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,208,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $479,070,771.40. The trade was a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442 in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $233.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $227.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

