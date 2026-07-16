Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Stock Holdings Increased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,465 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.7% of Stephens Inc. AR's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $136,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,060,750.70. This represents a 18.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total value of $620,003.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This trade represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,274 shares of company stock worth $46,621,204. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. China Renaissance upped their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $315.00 price target on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Fifty-seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $312.79.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.00 and a twelve month high of $278.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day moving average price is $251.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed its market outperform rating on Amazon and lifted its price target to $315 , implying meaningful upside from current levels.

Citizens JMP reaffirmed its rating on Amazon and lifted its price target to , implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Amazon offers an attractive way to invest in AI data centers and chips, highlighting upside from AWS, custom silicon, and broader AI infrastructure demand.

Jefferies said Amazon offers an attractive way to invest in AI data centers and chips, highlighting upside from AWS, custom silicon, and broader AI infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Several reports pointed to Amazon’s growing AI opportunity, including commentary that CEO Andy Jassy sees AI chip sales becoming a potential $50 billion business and that Amazon is increasingly being viewed as a major player in data center chips.

Several reports pointed to Amazon’s growing AI opportunity, including commentary that CEO Andy Jassy sees AI chip sales becoming a potential and that Amazon is increasingly being viewed as a major player in data center chips. Positive Sentiment: Amazon also signed a commercial relationship with Electrovaya tied to battery technology for material handling, robotics, and energy storage, reinforcing its automation and logistics ambitions. Electrovaya Announces Commercial Relationship with Amazon

Amazon also signed a commercial relationship with Electrovaya tied to battery technology for material handling, robotics, and energy storage, reinforcing its automation and logistics ambitions. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continued to frame Amazon as well-positioned heading into its earnings cycle thanks to AWS momentum and resilient Prime Day spending.

Analysts continued to frame Amazon as well-positioned heading into its earnings cycle thanks to AWS momentum and resilient Prime Day spending. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon AWS senior vice president Dave Brown is leaving after 19 years, but the company moved quickly to replace him with another senior executive, limiting the immediate business impact.

Amazon AWS senior vice president Dave Brown is leaving after 19 years, but the company moved quickly to replace him with another senior executive, limiting the immediate business impact. Negative Sentiment: Some headlines flagged concern over Amazon’s aggressive AI spending and debt financing, including its planned $25 billion bond sale and broader questions about whether hyperscaler capex can be sustained.

Some headlines flagged concern over Amazon’s aggressive AI spending and debt financing, including its planned $25 billion bond sale and broader questions about whether hyperscaler capex can be sustained. Negative Sentiment: There were also reports that New York’s pause on new AI data centers and other potential state-level restrictions could slow parts of the AI infrastructure buildout that supports Amazon’s cloud growth story.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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