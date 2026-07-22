American Express Company $AXP Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,893 shares of the payment services company's stock after selling 13,037 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of American Express worth $307,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. State Street Corp increased its position in American Express by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,900,528,000 after acquiring an additional 369,967 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $3,338,238,000 after acquiring an additional 141,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,904,218,000 after acquiring an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $2,780,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $351.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.91 and a 200-day moving average of $330.74. The firm has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $387.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $374.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXP

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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