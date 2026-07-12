Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,238 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.5% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Amgen worth $112,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 331.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $363.39. 1,632,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,015. The firm has a market cap of $196.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $344.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.32. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.77 and a 1-year high of $391.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 22.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $295.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $389.00 target price on Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $355.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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