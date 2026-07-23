Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 640,120 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 155,930 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Amgen worth $225,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 331.6% in the first quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $366.05 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.77 and a 12-month high of $391.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $197.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $349.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Amgen from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Amgen from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $366.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $356.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

About Amgen

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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