Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Bought by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN - Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,725 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,742 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $128,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,453 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $157,584,000 after purchasing an additional 43,884 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,669,000. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,441,000. Finally, Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $17,526,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "positive" rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amgen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Amgen from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $356.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $376.26 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.77 and a fifty-two week high of $391.29. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $352.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a market cap of $203.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.38. Amgen had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 137.41%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.700-23.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.73, for a total transaction of $400,454.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,023.57. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc NASDAQ: AMGN is a global biotechnology company founded in 1980 and headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California. The company focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering human therapeutics that address serious illnesses. Amgen's work centers on biologic medicines derived from cellular and molecular biology, with an emphasis on translating advances in human genetics and protein science into therapies for patients.

Amgen's commercial portfolio has historically included biologics used in oncology, supportive care, nephrology, bone health and cardiovascular disease.

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