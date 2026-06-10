Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $206.96 Million Stock Position in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,504,823 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Tempus AI accounts for approximately 2.4% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Tempus AI worth $206,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Tempus AI alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company's stock worth $762,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,837 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 218.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 48,488 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 263,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,530,000 after purchasing an additional 102,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 365,087.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 58,430 shares of the company's stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 58,414 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempus AI Stock Up 0.5%

TEM stock opened at $48.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14. Tempus AI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $104.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -28.38 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Tempus AI's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 4,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $181,392.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,262,986.87. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 8,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $383,541.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 128,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,650,435.05. This trade represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 558,557 shares of company stock valued at $26,611,939 in the last three months. 24.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tempus AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 price objective on Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tempus AI currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Profile

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tempus AI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tempus AI wasn't on the list.

While Tempus AI currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here