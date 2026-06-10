Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 128.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,023 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 230,017 shares during the quarter. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $59,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Erste Group Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $119.68 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 15.60%.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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