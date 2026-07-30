Amundi Boosts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,034,002 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 658,932 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.76% of Automatic Data Processing worth $616,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $6,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,710 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $52,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 234,273 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $60,262,000 after purchasing an additional 49,774 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 439.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,341 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 41,820 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 152,697 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,287 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue topped estimates. ADP reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share, above the $2.59 consensus, while revenue reached $5.47 billion versus expectations of $5.44 billion. Revenue rose 6.8% year over year, and earnings increased from $2.26 a year earlier. ADP Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2026 Results

ADP reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share, above the $2.59 consensus, while revenue reached $5.47 billion versus expectations of $5.44 billion. Revenue rose 6.8% year over year, and earnings increased from $2.26 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Broad-based growth supported profitability. Management cited gains in both employer services and human-resources outsourcing, along with client-funds income and productivity improvements that helped lift margins and profits. The results reinforced expectations for continued growth in fiscal 2027. ADP Targets More Gains Ahead After Quarterly Growth

Management cited gains in both employer services and human-resources outsourcing, along with client-funds income and productivity improvements that helped lift margins and profits. The results reinforced expectations for continued growth in fiscal 2027. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support improved. BMO Capital Markets raised its ADP price target from $248 to $305 while maintaining a “market perform” rating. The higher target reflects improved expectations, although the neutral rating limits the strength of the bullish signal.

BMO Capital Markets raised its ADP price target from $248 to $305 while maintaining a “market perform” rating. The higher target reflects improved expectations, although the neutral rating limits the strength of the bullish signal. Neutral Sentiment: Fiscal 2027 guidance was close to expectations. ADP forecast adjusted EPS of $12.12 to $12.34, compared with the $12.19 consensus, and revenue of $23.0 billion to $23.3 billion versus expectations of $23.1 billion. The outlook is solid but does not represent a major consensus beat. ADP Q4 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

ADP forecast adjusted EPS of $12.12 to $12.34, compared with the $12.19 consensus, and revenue of $23.0 billion to $23.3 billion versus expectations of $23.1 billion. The outlook is solid but does not represent a major consensus beat. Negative Sentiment: Broader market conditions remain a risk. A sharp oil-price surge tied to heightened U.S.-Iran tensions pressured major equity indexes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s decision. ADP’s defensive, recurring-revenue profile helped its shares outperform the market backdrop, but volatility and interest-rate uncertainty could still weigh on valuation.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of ADP stock opened at $273.37 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.16 and a fifty-two week high of $315.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 68.82%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.120-12.340 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $248.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $261.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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