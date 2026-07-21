Andra AP fonden Has $20.76 Million Stake in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 196.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,028 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 104,009 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Prologis were worth $20,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $147.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $143.20 and its 200 day moving average is $138.10.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 95.32%.

More Prologis News

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Negative Sentiment: SEGRO rejected Prologis’ revised takeover offer for the third time, reducing the odds of a deal and weighing on investor sentiment toward PLD. Reuters article

SEGRO rejected Prologis’ revised takeover offer for the third time, reducing the odds of a deal and weighing on investor sentiment toward PLD. Negative Sentiment: Prologis’ sweetened bid was publicly rejected again, suggesting management may need to either walk away or pay up further, both of which can create uncertainty for shareholders. Yahoo Finance article

Prologis’ sweetened bid was publicly rejected again, suggesting management may need to either walk away or pay up further, both of which can create uncertainty for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity in Prologis’ stock has climbed within the S&P 500, which points to elevated investor attention but does not by itself explain a clear directional move. Kalkine Media article

Trading activity in Prologis’ stock has climbed within the S&P 500, which points to elevated investor attention but does not by itself explain a clear directional move. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum-focused commentary and “top growth stock” mentions may support the longer-term bull case, but these pieces are less likely to drive today’s trading than the SEGRO news. Zacks article

Momentum-focused commentary and “top growth stock” mentions may support the longer-term bull case, but these pieces are less likely to drive today’s trading than the SEGRO news. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings-related coverage highlighted strong lease signings and an improved outlook, which continues to support the stock’s fundamental backdrop even as merger speculation creates volatility. Yahoo Finance article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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