Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company's stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Bloom Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy to $217.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $224.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bloom Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at $59,966,328.87. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,842 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.63, for a total value of $820,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 132,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,175,646.95. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,274 shares of company stock valued at $58,696,472. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Down 16.6%

BE stock opened at $257.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,154.99 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $274.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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