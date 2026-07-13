Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension Invests $25.19 Million in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 160,085 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $25,189,000. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension owned 0.10% of Cincinnati Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Financial Group Inc now owns 10,518 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company's stock.

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Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $179.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.53. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $194.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial's payout ratio is 21.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CINF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $201.00 target price (up from $191.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $185.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CINF

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

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