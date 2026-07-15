Ariose Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ariose Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 317,300 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.
NVIDIA Trading Up 4.1%
Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.
NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.
Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA
Insider Activity at NVIDIA
In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
More NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc raised its price target on NVIDIA to $330 from $310 and kept an Overweight rating, reinforcing the bullish view that earnings and AI demand remain strong. What Is Going on With NVIDIA Stock on Tuesday?
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary continues to highlight NVIDIA as a core beneficiary of the AI buildout, with analysts pointing to expanding partnerships, data center demand, and strong long-term growth prospects. NVIDIA's AI Partnerships Expand: Can This Keep NVDA Ahead of Rivals?
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that China may allow a limited number of top AI firms to buy NVIDIA H200 chips suggest a possible, though still constrained, reopening of a key market. US official says shipments of H200 chips to China have begun
- Positive Sentiment: Broader market tone also helped, as chipmakers led the Nasdaq higher and investors favored hardware names over software stocks. S&P 500, Nasdaq End Higher On Support From Chipmakers, Cybersecurity Stocks And Soft Inflation Data — NVDA, GS, SKHY, VZ, LCID In Focus
- Neutral Sentiment: Several articles frame NVIDIA as still the dominant AI chip leader, but note that expectations are already very high and that the stock may need continued execution to justify further upside. Nvidia’s China Comeback Finally Begins — But Here’s Why Investors Should Keep Expectations in Check
- Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, there are reminders that the China recovery is still limited and that supply, regulation, and competition could keep the upside from being linear. U.S. trade official says 'very few' Nvidia H200 AI chips have been shipped to China
- Negative Sentiment: Recent coverage also points to ongoing risks from U.S.-China trade controls and tighter compliance rules, which could limit how much NVIDIA benefits from China in the near term. Nvidia halves Asia buyer list in China chip crackdown, FT reports
NVIDIA Profile
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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