Ariose Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Ariose Capital Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 317,300 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.0% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ariose Capital Management Ltd's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is currently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Zacks Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citic Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,094,412,146.07. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last three months. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here