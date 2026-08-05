Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 144,438 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $2,351,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.31% of Hallador Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,413 shares of the energy company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 11,110.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the energy company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

In other Hallador Energy news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $250,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 338,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,649,047.61. This trade represents a 4.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Timothy Hudson purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,100. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock worth $589,170. Insiders own 17.43% of the company's stock.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.08 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.25. Hallador Energy Company has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 4.98%.The company had revenue of $101.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.28 million. Equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hallador Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $26.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HNRG

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

Further Reading

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