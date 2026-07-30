ASML Holding N.V. $ASML is Cim LLC's 7th Largest Position

Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 504.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,434 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up about 2.9% of Cim LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cim LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $20,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of ASML by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 34 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of ASML opened at $1,550.69 on Thursday. ASML Holding N.V. has a one year low of $683.48 and a one year high of $1,999.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,761.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,534.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $609.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 52.71% and a net margin of 30.11%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML Holding N.V. will post 43.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $2.1507 dividend. This represents a $8.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's payout ratio is 22.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Argus set a $2,100.00 target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morningstar lowered ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

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Trending Headlines about ASML

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America described the selloff as an overreaction, arguing that China’s emerging immersion DUV equipment poses limited near-term financial risk. ASML retains a monopoly in the more advanced EUV market, which is essential for leading-edge AI and smartphone chips. Bank of America sees ASML as resilient amid China concerns

Bank of America described the selloff as an overreaction, arguing that China’s emerging immersion DUV equipment poses limited near-term financial risk. ASML retains a monopoly in the more advanced EUV market, which is essential for leading-edge AI and smartphone chips. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to highlight strong structural demand for ASML’s systems as chipmakers expand AI, advanced-logic and memory production. Its high-end lithography tools are viewed as critical infrastructure for the AI semiconductor boom. Explainer: The ASML printers key for the AI chip boom

Recent coverage continues to highlight strong structural demand for ASML’s systems as chipmakers expand AI, advanced-logic and memory production. Its high-end lithography tools are viewed as critical infrastructure for the AI semiconductor boom. Neutral Sentiment: Technical analysts say ASML is testing major support after a substantial advance. Holding that zone could support a renewed bullish trend, while a breakdown would raise the risk of a deeper pullback. ASML price forecast and support analysis

Technical analysts say ASML is testing major support after a substantial advance. Holding that zone could support a renewed bullish trend, while a breakdown would raise the risk of a deeper pullback. Negative Sentiment: Reports that a Chinese state-backed company has begun mass production of immersion DUV lithography machines triggered concern that domestic alternatives could eventually reduce ASML’s sales in China, an important market for its less-advanced DUV systems. Export restrictions already threaten that business. China starts production of home-grown immersion DUV tools

Reports that a Chinese state-backed company has begun mass production of immersion DUV lithography machines triggered concern that domestic alternatives could eventually reduce ASML’s sales in China, an important market for its less-advanced DUV systems. Export restrictions already threaten that business. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are adding to the pressure: ASML has gained 124.3% over the past year and trades at roughly 48 times earnings, leading investors to question whether AI-related demand and future growth are already reflected in the share price. Has ASML priced in too much AI demand?

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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