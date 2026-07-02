Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Free Report) by 68.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,694 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 18,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 166.0% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 19,820 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 240.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,920 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 50,092 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 683.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midway Capital Research & Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company's stock.

Get FDS alerts: Sign Up

Key FactSet Research Systems News

Here are the key news stories impacting FactSet Research Systems this week:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of FDS stock opened at $244.62 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $453.41. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.02.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The business services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $622.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $617.91 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. FactSet Research Systems's payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "sell" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered FactSet Research Systems from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $263.85.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FDS

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc operates as a global provider of integrated financial data and analytics to the investment community. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut, the company offers a unified platform that aggregates content from thousands of sources, delivering real-time and historical market data, company fundamentals, estimates, fixed-income information and proprietary analytics to portfolio managers, research analysts, investment bankers and risk officers.

The company's core products include the FactSet Workstation, an application offering customizable screening, charting, portfolio analysis and news; APIs and data feeds for seamless integration into proprietary systems; and cloud-based solutions for thematic research and quantitative strategies.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FactSet Research Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FactSet Research Systems wasn't on the list.

While FactSet Research Systems currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here