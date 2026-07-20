Assetmark Inc. Cuts Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL - Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,640 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,162 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.10% of Tyler Technologies worth $14,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 29,433 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,077,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $333,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,753,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $320.13 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $270.71 and a 52 week high of $621.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.43.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $455.00 target price on Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Tyler Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $472.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TYL

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

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