Assetmark Inc. Has $12.55 Million Position in SAP SE $SAP

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,292 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in SAP were worth $12,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its position in shares of SAP by 14.2% during the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 338 shares of the software maker's stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in SAP by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 740 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in SAP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the software maker's stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the software maker's stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SAP from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded SAP from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered SAP from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $271.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SAP

SAP Price Performance

Shares of SAP opened at $159.09 on Monday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $148.06 and a 12-month high of $309.73. The business's fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $187.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. SAP had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company's name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP's product portfolio spans on‑premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in‑memory database and platform.

See Also

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