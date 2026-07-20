Assetmark Inc. Purchases 25,030 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 25,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth.

Prologis reported Q2 results above expectations, with strong rental income, record leasing, and occupancy remaining solid, which supports confidence in near-term cash flow and earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Prologis Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its 2026 earnings guidance again, signaling that management sees stronger-than-expected operating momentum and improving fundamentals across the portfolio. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. PLD Q2 Earnings Call Shows Growth Across Logistics, Data Centers

Analysts and market commentary are focusing on Prologis’ expanding role in AI-related logistics and data center infrastructure, which could open a new long-term growth avenue and lift investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Prologis: AI Creates An Opportunity, But The Price Is High

Some commentary notes that the stock’s valuation is already rich after a strong run, which may limit upside if growth expectations cool. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns could create some near-term pressure as investors weigh whether the recent rally has already priced in much of the earnings upgrade and AI-related optimism.

Prologis Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $149.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.41 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business's revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Bank of America raised their price objective on Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Prologis from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $154.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $153.24.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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