Avalon Trust Co Has $31.67 Million Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Avalon Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,720 shares of the company's stock after selling 121,149 shares during the period. Bloom Energy comprises 2.2% of Avalon Trust Co's holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avalon Trust Co owned about 0.08% of Bloom Energy worth $31,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 2,000.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 10,000.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 303 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $9,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,949,350.77. This trade represents a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock valued at $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 14.0%

BE opened at $205.94 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $351.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4,117.90 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company's 50-day moving average is $279.33 and its 200 day moving average is $202.33.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bloom Energy to $267.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an "outperform" rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $250.41.

View Our Latest Report on BE

Trending Headlines about Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: IDF and Oaktree announced a $1.7 billion project investment to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI cloud infrastructure, highlighting strong demand for Bloom’s behind-the-meter power solutions and reinforcing its role in the AI data center buildout. Article Title

IDF and Oaktree announced a to deploy Bloom Energy fuel cells for Nebius’ AI cloud infrastructure, highlighting strong demand for Bloom’s behind-the-meter power solutions and reinforcing its role in the AI data center buildout. Positive Sentiment: PR and Yahoo Finance reports say the funding supports a broader deployment of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel-cell technology, which investors may view as validation of Bloom’s ability to provide clean, resilient power for AI-driven data centers. Article Title

PR and Yahoo Finance reports say the funding supports a broader deployment of Bloom’s solid oxide fuel-cell technology, which investors may view as validation of Bloom’s ability to provide clean, resilient power for AI-driven data centers. Positive Sentiment: Additional commentary from market media and analysts continues to frame Bloom as a beneficiary of the AI data-center power boom, with one note even featuring Jim Cramer telling viewers to buy the stock. Article Title

Additional commentary from market media and analysts continues to frame Bloom as a beneficiary of the AI data-center power boom, with one note even featuring Jim Cramer telling viewers to buy the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Bloom Energy has also appeared in broader bullish stock lists tied to AI infrastructure and alternative-energy power demand, which may add to investor interest but does not change fundamentals on its own. Article Title

Bloom Energy has also appeared in broader bullish stock lists tied to AI infrastructure and alternative-energy power demand, which may add to investor interest but does not change fundamentals on its own. Negative Sentiment: A short-seller report from Hunterbrook raised supply-chain concerns, arguing Bloom may rely on scandium sourced from China, which could create a risk if exports are restricted. Article Title

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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