AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,179 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $71,674,000. Invesco QQQ comprises about 28.9% of AXS Investments LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $13,168,912,000 after buying an additional 20,852,432 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 381.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,547,552 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $12,008,257,000 after buying an additional 26,505,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,547,591 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,179,321,000 after acquiring an additional 375,581 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,025,000 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,858,288,000 after acquiring an additional 534,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 1,750,079 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $1,075,091,000 after acquiring an additional 712,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

More Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Negative Sentiment: Chip stocks fell after TSMC’s spending outlook sparked concerns that the AI buildout may face margin pressure and weaker near-term returns, a headwind for Nasdaq-100 heavyweights like QQQ. Article Title

Chip stocks fell after TSMC’s spending outlook sparked concerns that the AI buildout may face margin pressure and weaker near-term returns, a headwind for Nasdaq-100 heavyweights like QQQ. Neutral Sentiment: Broader ETF and U.S. equity trading was mixed during the day, suggesting investors were rotating rather than broadly abandoning risk assets. Article Title

Broader ETF and U.S. equity trading was mixed during the day, suggesting investors were rotating rather than broadly abandoning risk assets. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles highlighted QQQ’s long-term performance versus leveraged or alternative ETFs, but these were mostly commentary pieces and not a direct catalyst for the fund today. Article Title

Several articles highlighted QQQ’s long-term performance versus leveraged or alternative ETFs, but these were mostly commentary pieces and not a direct catalyst for the fund today. Neutral Sentiment: Macro updates on cooler inflation, Fed uncertainty, and geopolitical risks add to the market backdrop, but they are not specific to QQQ and have mixed implications for growth stocks. Article Title

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $705.94 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $551.68 and a one year high of $748.65. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $720.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $652.83.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.8135 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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