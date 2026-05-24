Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,737 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 239.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,828 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 313.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 16,505 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 23,925 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $130.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.87. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $192.67.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 72.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Freedom Capital upgraded Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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