Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases 17,200 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI - Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,424 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Cummins were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company's stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company's stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the company's stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company's stock.

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Cummins News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cummins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for Cummins , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a Strong-Buy rating. Cummins stock page

Zacks Research raised multiple earnings forecasts for , including FY2026 to $29.28 per share, FY2027 to $31.73, and FY2028 to $35.32, while maintaining a rating. Positive Sentiment: The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Cummins stock page

The analyst also lifted near-term quarterly estimates across 2026 and 2027, suggesting expectations for sustained earnings momentum rather than a one-quarter boost. Positive Sentiment: At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Business Wire article

At its investor day, Cummins said it is raising its 2030 financial targets and announced large-engine capacity and product investments, signaling confidence in future growth and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Coverage of the investor event also highlighted how Cummins is positioning itself for opportunities tied to the AI boom, which may have helped sentiment around the stock. Barron’s article

Cummins Trading Up 0.3%

Cummins stock opened at $640.41 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.90 and a 52 week high of $718.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $612.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $562.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.96 earnings per share. Cummins's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 28.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cummins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Truist Financial set a $815.00 price objective on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $700.00 price objective on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $845.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Cummins from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $675.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $677.87.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Insider Activity

In other Cummins news, insider Brett Michael Merritt sold 701 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.75, for a total transaction of $482,813.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,165,755. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan R. Stoner sold 607 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.06, for a total transaction of $421,294.42. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,556,784.82. This trade represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,397 shares of company stock valued at $14,465,833. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc NYSE: CMI is a global power technology company that designs, manufactures, distributes and services a broad portfolio of diesel and natural gas engines, electrified powertrains, power generation systems and related components. Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, Cummins has grown into one of the world's leading suppliers of internal combustion engines and a provider of technologies that reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency.

The company's product lineup includes heavy-, medium- and light-duty engines for on-highway and off-highway applications, generator sets and power systems for commercial and industrial use, and key engine components such as turbochargers, fuel systems, air handling, filtration and aftertreatment solutions.

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