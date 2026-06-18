Bamco Inc. NY Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071,647 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 67,948 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $157,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $192.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is 16.91%.

Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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