Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $55.21 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,874 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $55,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Financial Partners now owns 4,361 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.
Alibaba Group Stock Down 3.2%
Shares of BABA stock opened at $107.45 on Thursday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $103.71 and a 12-month high of $192.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $142.81. The company has a market capitalization of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.
Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alibaba Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.
Key Headlines Impacting Alibaba Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled new AI models built for robots, signaling a deeper push into “physical AI” and expanding its cloud/AI strategy beyond chatbots. Reuters article: Alibaba unveils AI models for robots, amid shift from chatbots to agents
- Positive Sentiment: The company is also widening its global reach, with reports on Alibaba Cloud’s international expansion and efforts to help Pakistani businesses sell more globally, which could support future revenue growth. China Daily article: Alibaba Cloud eyes faster globalization ProPakistani article: Alibaba Will Help Pakistani Businesses Sell More Globally
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary has been mixed: some see Alibaba’s Qwen-Robot initiative as strategically important, but others say rising costs, a valuation premium, and volatility could limit near-term upside. Zacks article: New Qwen Models Fuel BABA's Robotics Ambitions? Hold the Stock Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: There was also unusual options activity, with traders buying far more put options than usual, suggesting hedging or bearish sentiment, though it does not by itself prove a fundamental change.
- Negative Sentiment: Alibaba remains under geopolitical pressure after the Pentagon blacklisted the company over alleged military ties, a headline that can weigh on sentiment despite Alibaba’s denial. Yahoo Finance article: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA): Looking Beyond Pentagon’s Black List
- Negative Sentiment: Broader market commentary on Chinese stocks has been weak, with investors favoring AI winners elsewhere and leaving internet/consumer names like Alibaba out of favor. Bloomberg/Yahoo Finance article: China Stock Gauge Sinks as Traders Favor AI Winners Elsewhere
- Negative Sentiment: Reports that Alibaba may be pursuing a large bid for grocery delivery company Pupu also raise execution and capital-allocation concerns, especially if the deal is expensive. Benzinga article: Alibaba Reportedly Eyeing A Super-Sized Bid For Pupu Following Meituan's Dingdong Deal
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $188.76.
View Our Latest Analysis on BABA
Alibaba Group Company Profile
(Free Report
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Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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