Banco BTG Pactual S.A. Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,013 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 2.5% of Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Banco BTG Pactual S.A.'s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,505,165 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $953,527,000 after purchasing an additional 466,847 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,680.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,014,147 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $881,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936,847 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,335,894 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $782,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,987,539 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $533,964,000 after acquiring an additional 448,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company's stock.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of BABA opened at $112.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.15. The firm has a market cap of $270.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $172.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Freedom Capital raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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