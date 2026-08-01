Bank of America Corp DE Sells 607,868 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,258,842 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 607,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.32% of Automatic Data Processing worth $1,068,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.5% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company's stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $266.46 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.16 and a 1-year high of $315.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.60.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 71.34% and a net margin of 20.11%.The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.120-12.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Automatic Data Processing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations. ADP reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.59 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.47 billion topped estimates of $5.44 billion and increased 6.8% year over year. Management’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $12.12–$12.34 also supports the bullish outlook. ADP’s Q2 CY2026 sales beat estimates

ADP reported adjusted earnings of $2.64 per share versus the $2.59 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.47 billion topped estimates of $5.44 billion and increased 6.8% year over year. Management’s fiscal 2027 EPS guidance of $12.12–$12.34 also supports the bullish outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets following the earnings report. Guggenheim increased its target to $300 and upgraded ADP to “buy.” BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $305, while Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $287, $286, $285 and $283, respectively. These revisions indicate improved confidence in ADP’s earnings outlook. BMO Capital Markets increases ADP price target

Guggenheim increased its target to $300 and upgraded ADP to “buy.” BMO Capital Markets raised its target to $305, while Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo lifted targets to $287, $286, $285 and $283, respectively. These revisions indicate improved confidence in ADP’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: A new buy recommendation adds further support. Commentary following the earnings release described ADP’s valuation as reasonable after its strong long-term performance and maintained a constructive view of the stock. Automatic Data Processing new buy recommendation

Commentary following the earnings release described ADP’s valuation as reasonable after its strong long-term performance and maintained a constructive view of the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Most analysts remain cautious despite higher targets. Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo maintained neutral, equal-weight or hold ratings, suggesting that much of the earnings improvement may already be reflected in ADP’s valuation.

Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Wells Fargo maintained neutral, equal-weight or hold ratings, suggesting that much of the earnings improvement may already be reflected in ADP’s valuation. Negative Sentiment: An executive sold shares. Vice President David Kwon sold 2,414 shares for approximately $641,207, reducing his ownership by about 20%. The transaction was conducted under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan, which reduces its significance as a discretionary bearish signal. SEC insider transaction filing

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Kwon sold 2,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.62, for a total transaction of $641,206.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 9,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,889.20. This trade represents a 19.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised Automatic Data Processing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $248.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $332.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $272.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

Further Reading

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