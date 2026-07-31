Bank of America Corp DE Sells 814,371 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,416,966 shares of the company's stock after selling 814,371 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.19% of Vertiv worth $2,109,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company's stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 2.1% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and raised guidance: Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Vertiv second-quarter earnings release

Vertiv reported adjusted EPS of $1.52, ahead of the $1.43 consensus, while revenue rose 24.1% year over year to $3.27 billion. Operating profit increased 44% and adjusted operating profit climbed 51%. The company raised its full-year 2026 EPS outlook to $6.65–$6.75 and revenue guidance to approximately $14 billion. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a key catalyst: Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Oppenheimer Vertiv outlook

Management highlighted accelerating demand for AI-enabled data centers, rising infrastructure spending and a growing project pipeline. Analysts at Oppenheimer also cited robust demand and pipeline expansion as support for Vertiv’s longer-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see substantial upside: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved.

Citigroup maintained a Buy rating while lowering its price target to $358 from $414. KeyCorp retained an Overweight rating but reduced its target to $325 from $360. Both targets remain well above the recent trading level, suggesting analysts view the selloff as excessive if growth estimates are achieved. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term outlook is mixed: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion is broadly in line with expectations, while EPS guidance of $1.77–$1.83 brackets the $1.79 consensus. This supports continued growth but offers limited near-term upside surprise. Negative Sentiment: Revenue fell short of expectations: Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Vertiv revenue miss report

Second-quarter sales of $3.27 billion missed the approximately $3.38 billion consensus estimate. Investors reacted negatively because the miss raised concerns about execution and the timing of data-center projects, overshadowing the EPS beat and higher guidance. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum remain risks: Vertiv’s elevated earnings multiple and sharp recent decline make the stock sensitive to additional estimate reductions or evidence that AI-related demand is being delayed. The price-target cuts from Citi and KeyCorp, even with favorable ratings, reinforce investor caution.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $227.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $379.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 50.47%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Vertiv from $418.00 to $337.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $339.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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