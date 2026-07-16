Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,700,929 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 112,054 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.61% of Intel worth $1,354,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Bank now owns 10,360 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on Intel from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.96.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Key Stories Impacting Intel

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Reuters article

Intel confirmed it has begun using ASML’s most advanced High-NA EUV machine to produce parts of its next-generation chips, including Core Ultra 3 and Panther Lake. That milestone suggests Intel is making real progress on advanced-node manufacturing, which supports the turnaround thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Barchart article

Analysts turned more constructive on Intel ahead of July 23 earnings, with KeyBanc lifting its price target to $155 and other firms, including HSBC and Stifel, also raising targets. The upgrades point to improving expectations for AI-related demand, server CPUs, and foundry execution. Positive Sentiment: ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Yahoo Finance article

ASML said Intel has reached an important production milestone with High-NA EUV, and several articles highlighted Intel’s role as the first chipmaker to put the new tool into production use. That reinforces optimism that Intel can close the gap with rivals in advanced chipmaking. Neutral Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. 247WallSt article

Broader semiconductor sentiment was also mixed-to-positive, with chip stocks rebounding after inflation data and some commentary saying Intel could benefit from sector rotation. However, weakness in peers like Micron also shows investors remain cautious about the group. Negative Sentiment: Some articles note that Intel is still trading in a volatile semiconductor backdrop ahead of earnings, and traders are likely pricing in both execution risk and the possibility of a PC-related slowdown. Any disappointment on July 23 could quickly pressure the stock. Motley Fool article

Intel Trading Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $102.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $118.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.34. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.11 and a beta of 2.18.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 5.90%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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