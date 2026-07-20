Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 31,952 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951,484 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 31,952 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of IQVIA worth $162,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQV. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $206.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.50 and a twelve month high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 30.50%. IQVIA's revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-12.950 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on IQV. Morgan Stanley reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of IQVIA from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of IQVIA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $225.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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