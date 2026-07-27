Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 792,274 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,945 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 792,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $7,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MidFirst Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.92, for a total transaction of $2,819,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 227,754 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,208,407.68. This represents a 4.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at $39,722,527. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 45,981 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,542 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $240.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $194.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $329.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $243.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.61.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Key Marvell Technology News

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About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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