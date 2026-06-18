Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. Buys New Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 728,800 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $106,828,000. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 10.7% of Bbfit Investments PTE Ltd.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alibaba Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $107.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $192.67. The firm has a market cap of $257.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Nomura increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $188.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

See Also

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