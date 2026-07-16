Beacon Bank & Trust Has $13.99 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Beacon Bank & Trust lowered its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,235 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after selling 4,779 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.9% of Beacon Bank & Trust's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Beacon Bank & Trust's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Article Title

NVIDIA announced that major Japanese institutions and companies, including Institution of Science Tokyo, SoftBank’s SB Intuitions, Hitachi, ENEOS, NTT DATA, avatarin and Sakana AI, are adopting Nemotron open models to build localized Japanese-language AI applications. The news highlights expanding real-world demand for NVIDIA’s software stack and strengthens its position in Japan’s national AI ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Article Title

Jensen Huang said Vera Rubin is already in production and pushed back against reports of delays, easing investor concern about NVIDIA’s next-generation AI accelerator roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Article Title

Wall Street remains constructive, with KeyBanc raising its price target and other analysts pointing to continued upside driven by AI demand, data-center networking, and NVIDIA’s broader platform expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Article Title

Several articles emphasized NVIDIA’s strong momentum and valuation case, but they were largely commentary pieces rather than new company-specific developments. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Article Title

Ongoing U.S.-China export scrutiny continues to hang over the stock, with officials saying only a very small number of approved H200 chips have shipped to China. Even though China access could add upside, the limited near-term volume keeps the issue a source of uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Reports of unusual put options activity and continued discussion of NVIDIA as a crowded trade suggest some investors are still hedging or questioning how much upside is already priced in. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. New Street Research dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $343.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $500.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3%

NVIDIA stock opened at $212.50 on Thursday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $236.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $209.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the sale, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015. Corporate insiders own 3.94% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

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