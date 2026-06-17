BLKBRD Asset Management LP Sells 67,277 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

BLKBRD Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA - Free Report) by 77.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,995 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 67,277 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 3.9% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. BLKBRD Asset Management LP's holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth $254,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 313.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,778 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,505 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 51.9% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 70,060 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,925 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus raised Alibaba Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.76.

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Alibaba Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $110.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $266.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $192.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Alibaba Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.91%.

More Alibaba Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alibaba unveiled its first suite of AI models built for robots, signaling a push into “physical AI” and more advanced AI agents beyond chatbots. That could improve Alibaba’s long-term growth story in cloud and enterprise AI. Article Title

Alibaba unveiled its first suite of AI models built for robots, signaling a push into “physical AI” and more advanced AI agents beyond chatbots. That could improve Alibaba’s long-term growth story in cloud and enterprise AI. Positive Sentiment: Reports also said billionaire investor Michael Burry boosted his Alibaba stake, highlighting confidence in the company’s AI capabilities and share buyback efforts. Article Title

Reports also said billionaire investor Michael Burry boosted his Alibaba stake, highlighting confidence in the company’s AI capabilities and share buyback efforts. Positive Sentiment: Alibaba is reportedly considering a $1.5 billion bid for Chinese grocery delivery company Pupu, which could expand its presence in local commerce and logistics if completed. Article Title

Alibaba is reportedly considering a $1.5 billion bid for Chinese grocery delivery company Pupu, which could expand its presence in local commerce and logistics if completed. Neutral Sentiment: Alibaba also announced AI support tools for small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across its ecosystem, though the immediate stock impact is unclear. Article Title

Alibaba also announced AI support tools for small and medium-sized businesses, reinforcing its push to monetize AI across its ecosystem, though the immediate stock impact is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Alibaba continues to face regulatory and geopolitical risks after the Pentagon blacklisted the company over alleged ties to the Chinese military; Alibaba denies the claim and says it will fight the designation. Article Title

Alibaba continues to face regulatory and geopolitical risks after the Pentagon blacklisted the company over alleged ties to the Chinese military; Alibaba denies the claim and says it will fight the designation. Negative Sentiment: Chinese regulators also rebuked Alibaba over misleading discount practices during the 618 shopping festival, adding to scrutiny of its retail operations and potentially weighing on sentiment. Article Title

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co‑founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high‑profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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