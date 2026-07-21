Block, Inc. $XYZ Shares Sold by Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.

Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,845,917 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 52,492 shares during the quarter. Block makes up about 2.4% of Amova Asset Management Americas Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Amova Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.48% of Block worth $171,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 610 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XYZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Block from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Block from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Block from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $88.59.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 43,348 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,467,840.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 557,654 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,612,320. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Anthony Mathew Eisen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $470,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,838,672 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,059,951.20. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 323,300 shares of company stock valued at $24,742,756 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.37% of the company's stock.

Block Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of XYZ stock opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.21 and a twelve month high of $84.08.

Block (NYSE:XYZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter. Block had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Block has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.860-0.860 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-3.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Profile

Block NYSE: XYZ is a financial technology company that builds products and services to facilitate electronic payments, commerce, and consumer finance. Its principal business lines include a seller-focused ecosystem that provides point-of-sale hardware and software, payment processing, invoicing, payroll and lending services, and a consumer-facing platform that offers peer-to-peer payments, banking-like features, and investing. Block's portfolio also encompasses music streaming and buy-now-pay-later capabilities through businesses acquired to broaden its reach beyond core payments.

The company was founded as Square in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and Jim McKelvey and later rebranded to Block to reflect a diversified set of businesses across payments, consumer finance, and emerging technologies.

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