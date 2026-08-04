Bloom Energy Corporation $BE Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 157.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,094 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 91,761 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of Bloom Energy worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $347,560,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $239,683,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 20,074.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,687,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $364,066,000 after buying an additional 2,673,710 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 390.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after buying an additional 2,511,426 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 8,343 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.37, for a total transaction of $2,505,986.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 163,807 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,202,708.59. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Satish Chitoori sold 2,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $820,205.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 207,417 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $59,966,328.87. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,617 shares of company stock worth $34,238,909. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Clear Str raised shares of Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $346.00 to $314.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $246.18.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $219.22 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $351.28. The company has a market cap of $62.35 billion, a PE ratio of 292.29 and a beta of 3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.21.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.39. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $826.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 165.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and financial commentators continue to highlight Bloom Energy’s long-term growth potential from rising demand for data-center and AI power. Recent coverage points to strong revenue growth, improving operating leverage, and a strategic investment plan with Brookfield. Bloom’s latest quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with revenue up sharply year over year and full-year guidance raised. Bloom Energy: Impressive Growth And Operating Leverage Create A Better Set-Up

Analysts and financial commentators continue to highlight Bloom Energy’s long-term growth potential from rising demand for data-center and AI power. Recent coverage points to strong revenue growth, improving operating leverage, and a strategic investment plan with Brookfield. Bloom’s latest quarterly results also exceeded expectations, with revenue up sharply year over year and full-year guidance raised. Neutral Sentiment: The recent decline is being described as a post-earnings reset rather than a deterioration in the reported quarter. Traders are digesting the strong results and raised guidance while reassessing expectations after the stock’s substantial run-up. Commentary remains divided: some view the pullback as a buying opportunity, while others recommend waiting for a more attractive entry point because of volatility and elevated valuation. Bloom Energy Stock Dips Monday: What’s Driving the Post-Earnings Reset?

The recent decline is being described as a post-earnings reset rather than a deterioration in the reported quarter. Traders are digesting the strong results and raised guidance while reassessing expectations after the stock’s substantial run-up. Commentary remains divided: some view the pullback as a buying opportunity, while others recommend waiting for a more attractive entry point because of volatility and elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo reportedly lowered its Bloom Energy price target to $176 , reinforcing concerns that the shares may be priced ahead of near-term fundamentals. With the stock’s high beta and premium earnings multiple, further estimate or target-price reductions could increase volatility. Wells Fargo Cuts Bloom Energy Price Target

Wells Fargo reportedly lowered its Bloom Energy price target to , reinforcing concerns that the shares may be priced ahead of near-term fundamentals. With the stock’s high beta and premium earnings multiple, further estimate or target-price reductions could increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms are promoting a securities class action against Bloom Energy and certain executives, alleging investors were misled between February 27, 2025, and July 8, 2026. The lead-plaintiff deadline is September 28, 2026. The announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but the litigation creates a legal and reputational overhang. Rosen Bloom Energy Securities Class Action Notice

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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