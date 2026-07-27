Blue Chip Partners LLC Purchases 25,484 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,332 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 25,484 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners LLC's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $19,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 35.7% during the first quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $63,009,000 after buying an additional 78,848 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Delta Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 11,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 839,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $176,381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 71,153 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andre Almeida purchased 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.18 per share, for a total transaction of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $180.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock's fifty day moving average is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.62. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $261.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $22.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 11.45%.The company's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans.

T-Mobile beat second-quarter profit expectations, with adjusted EPS of $2.99, helped by strong service revenue and customers moving to higher-priced premium plans. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility.

The company raised its full-year free cash flow outlook, which is a key bullish signal for investors because it supports dividends, buybacks, and financial flexibility. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation.

T-Mobile continued its share repurchase program, including a multibillion-dollar buyback tranche, reinforcing management’s confidence in cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive even after trimming price targets, with multiple firms still rating the stock Buy or Overweight.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Arete Research increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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