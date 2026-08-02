Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,414 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 7,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE's holdings in Booking were worth $528,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Booking by 191,965.8% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,832,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,171,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,497.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 870,520 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,665,168,000 after buying an additional 816,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $3,271,041,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Booking by 862.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 218,080 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,167,890,000 after buying an additional 195,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booking by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 966,121 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $5,173,899,000 after buying an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Booking

Here are the key news stories impacting Booking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable. UBS raised its BKNG price target from $249 to $266 and reiterated a “Buy” rating. BMO Capital also maintained a “Buy” rating, while the broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $227, well above recent trading levels. UBS analyst update BMO Capital rating

UBS raised its BKNG price target from $249 to $266 and reiterated a “Buy” rating. BMO Capital also maintained a “Buy” rating, while the broader analyst consensus remains “Moderate Buy” with an average target near $227, well above recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Booking’s latest reported quarter provided a solid operating base: adjusted earnings exceeded expectations, revenue reached $5.53 billion and increased 16.2% year over year. Investors may look for that momentum to continue in the second quarter.

Booking’s latest reported quarter provided a solid operating base: adjusted earnings exceeded expectations, revenue reached $5.53 billion and increased 16.2% year over year. Investors may look for that momentum to continue in the second quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are focused on second-quarter room nights, gross bookings, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Results and management guidance will likely determine whether the recent weakness is temporary or signals a broader slowdown. Booking Q2 key metrics preview

Analysts are focused on second-quarter room nights, gross bookings, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Results and management guidance will likely determine whether the recent weakness is temporary or signals a broader slowdown. Neutral Sentiment: Directors Robert Mylod Jr. and Vanessa Ames Wittman sold shares worth approximately $1 million and $216,000, respectively. Both trades were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as a current signal about management’s outlook. SEC insider transaction filing

Directors Robert Mylod Jr. and Vanessa Ames Wittman sold shares worth approximately $1 million and $216,000, respectively. Both trades were executed under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, reducing their significance as a current signal about management’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: The earnings outlook is cautious: analysts expect slower second-quarter growth as geopolitical and travel disruptions weigh on demand, while Connected Trip and artificial-intelligence investments may not fully offset the tougher environment. A miss on bookings, margins or guidance could increase volatility. Booking Q2 earnings outlook

The earnings outlook is cautious: analysts expect slower second-quarter growth as geopolitical and travel disruptions weigh on demand, while Connected Trip and artificial-intelligence investments may not fully offset the tougher environment. A miss on bookings, margins or guidance could increase volatility. Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure is increasing as Bank of America launched a travel center offering hotels, flights, car rentals and activities, while other platforms are also targeting Booking’s customers and supplier relationships.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, VP Peter J. Millones sold 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.67, for a total value of $10,229,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 425,075 shares in the company, valued at $69,572,025.25. The trade was a 12.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,169,536. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,625 shares of company stock worth $11,445,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $192.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.14 and a one year high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Booking from $309.84 to $298.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush began coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $227.23.

View Our Latest Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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